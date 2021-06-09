Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.97. Storm Resources shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 97,500 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

