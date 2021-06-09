StormX (STMX) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $197.43 million and $11.03 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StormX has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00907512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.63 or 0.08926556 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

