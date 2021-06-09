STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $71,321.46 and approximately $14.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

