Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $135.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.02 million. Stratasys posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $564.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $580.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $611.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $646.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 957,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $15,479,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 608,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

