Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

NYSE CB traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $167.96. 57,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

