Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,979,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,278,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

