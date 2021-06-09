Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,713. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

