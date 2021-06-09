Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 639,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,600,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

