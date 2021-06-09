Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.37. 29,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,779. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $411.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

