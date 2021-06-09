Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,128. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $195.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.