Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.69. 460,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,268,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,921,303 shares of company stock valued at $592,339,911. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

