Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 476 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 506,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,117. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.80.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

