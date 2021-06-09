Streamr Price Hits $0.15 (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 77.1% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $133.89 million and $639.37 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00889421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.40 or 0.08828304 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 880,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.