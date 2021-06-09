Strong Price Hits $137.22 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $18.97 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $137.22 or 0.00368378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00221635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00208880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.52 or 0.01332962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,372.64 or 1.00331918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

