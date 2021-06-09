Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.32 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56.
Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
About Strongbridge Biopharma
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.
