Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBBP. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.31.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.