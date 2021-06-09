Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.23. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 260,747 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPH. Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $949.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 163,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.