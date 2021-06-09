SUKU Market Capitalization Hits $41.85 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $41.85 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

