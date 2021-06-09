SUN (SUN) Market Capitalization Tops $202.06 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $27.69 or 0.00074968 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $202.06 million and $89.83 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00220721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00209995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.26 or 0.01408556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,840.66 or 0.99742734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,297,207 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.