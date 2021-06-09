SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report sales of $329.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.40 million. SunPower posted sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.08. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,784 shares of company stock worth $1,975,762. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $18,782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

