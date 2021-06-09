Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.89 billion-11.89 billion.

Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

