Super Zero Protocol Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.78 or 0.06928199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00166818 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,548,398 coins and its circulating supply is 318,823,736 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.