Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.93 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $73.93 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.60 or 0.07294944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00170042 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,565,386 coins and its circulating supply is 318,779,492 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

