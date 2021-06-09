SureRemit Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $17,551.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00240744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00211738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.19 or 0.01283448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,380.90 or 0.99945072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

