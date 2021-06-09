suterusu (SUTER) One Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, suterusu has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $29.45 million and $1.58 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00068353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00903836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.74 or 0.08904249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049270 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

SUTER is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.