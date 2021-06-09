SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679 shares of company stock valued at $392,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $606.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $551.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

