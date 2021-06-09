SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 780.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $606.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.