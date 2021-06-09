Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.51

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 62044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. AlphaValue downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

