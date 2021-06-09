Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.13

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $27.47 million and approximately $654,315.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002468 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062043 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00221730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003972 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,759,199 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

