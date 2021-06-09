Swiss National Bank Acquires 113,800 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Uniti Group worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Uniti Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 258,721 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

