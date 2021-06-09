Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Papa John’s International worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

