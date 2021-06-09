Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

