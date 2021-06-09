Swiss National Bank Has $5.83 Million Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of eXp World worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in eXp World by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eXp World by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 173.06 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $20,943,950. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

