Swiss National Bank Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

