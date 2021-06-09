Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Mimecast worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 234,500 shares of company stock worth $10,545,990. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

