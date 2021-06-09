Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Trinity Industries worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $546,786. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

