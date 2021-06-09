Swiss National Bank Sells 10,100 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Momo worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

