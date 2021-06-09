Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Sanmina worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sanmina by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.74. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

