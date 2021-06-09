Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of SCMWY opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $58.59.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
