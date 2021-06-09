Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

