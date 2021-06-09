swisspartners Advisors Ltd Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 5.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,828. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

