swisspartners Advisors Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,855 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for 5.0% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. 6,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,948. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

