swisspartners Advisors Ltd Invests $1.32 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Novartis makes up approximately 1.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,954. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $209.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

