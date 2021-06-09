swisspartners Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. ABB makes up about 1.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ABB by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,426. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

