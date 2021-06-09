swisspartners Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 311,517 ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. ArcelorMittal makes up 8.0% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of MT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. 116,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,079. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

