swisspartners Advisors Ltd Sells 1,053 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,404.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,294.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

