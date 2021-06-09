Sylo (SYLO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $220,878.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Sylo has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $220,878.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

