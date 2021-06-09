Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $137.77

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.77 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.08). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 145.30 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,471,154 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Synairgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £290.48 million and a PE ratio of -15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.86.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

