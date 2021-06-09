Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,308 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $543,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,652 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,390 shares of company stock worth $6,207,755. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

