Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.73 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $96.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,098 shares of company stock worth $3,963,244. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

