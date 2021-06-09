Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post sales of $487.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.70 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.