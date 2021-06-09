Synovus Financial Corp Sells 117,157 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,157 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,963,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 24,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18.

